Jefferson Starship on 45 Years of Red Octopus

Kyle Meredith With... Jefferson Starship

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



Jefferson Starship member David Freiberg jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 45th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album, Red Octopus. The singer and multi-instrumentalist talks about the variation of styles heard on the record, how the band kept a family environment amidst a revolving door of members, and how “Miracle” became an unlikely hit. Freiberg then goes on to give us a scoop on the band’s upcoming album Mother of the Sun — their first since 2008 — and its first two singles: one of which was written by the retired Grace Slick and the other a tribute to founding member Paul Kantner.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter