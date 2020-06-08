Joywave on How Quarantine Has Led to Self Discovery

Kyle Meredith With... Joywave

Joywave mastermind Daniel Armbruster calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss Possession. The new album finds the artist writing about subjects bigger than himself, particularly topics like gun violence and the nonstop news cycle. Together, the two discuss how quarantine has allowed for more self discovery, how his Big Data collaboration “Dangerous” helped inspire Fortnite’s direction, and a new side project that has yet to debut with Jason Suwito from Sir Sly.

