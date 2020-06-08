Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Joywave on How Quarantine Has Led to Self Discovery

Singer-songwriter Daniel Armbruster unpacks new album Possession

by
on June 08, 2020, 4:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Joywave
Kyle Meredith With... Joywave

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Joywave mastermind Daniel Armbruster calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss Possession. The new album finds the artist writing about subjects bigger than himself, particularly topics like gun violence and the nonstop news cycle. Together, the two discuss how quarantine has allowed for more self discovery, how his Big Data collaboration “Dangerous” helped inspire Fortnite’s direction, and a new side project that has yet to debut with Jason Suwito from Sir Sly.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

 

Previous Story
Bruce Campbell Announces Director and Title for New Evil Dead Film
Next Story
R.I.P. Bonnie Pointer, Founding Member of The Pointer Sisters Dies at 69
No comments