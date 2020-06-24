Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Marcus King on El Dorado, Dan Auerbach, and Why He’ll Never Sing About White Claws

South Carolina-born singer-songwriter also shares his love for Willie Nelson

by
on June 24, 2020, 4:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Marcus King
Kyle Meredith With... Marcus King

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public 

Marcus King calls into Kyle Meredith to speak about his new album, El Dorado. The South Carolina-born singer-songwriter discusses the album’s production by The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, leaving home for a life on the road, the loss of style and character, and finding a strong metaphor in old Cadillacs. He also talks about taking inspiration from Willie Nelson, his Grand Ole Opry debut, what Beatles song he listened to every morning before school, and singing about whiskey.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

 

Previous Story
Beyoncé Shares New A Cappella Version of “Black Parade”: Stream
Next Story
Kelly Lee Owens Is “On” Point with Her New Single: Stream
No comments