Mark Duplass on How Playing Music Informed His Filmmaking

Filmmaker Mark Duplass speaks with Kyle Meredith about Volcano, I’m Still Excited!!, the band he fronted in the early 2000’s whose debut EP has been re-released on Polyvinyl Records. Duplass takes us back through the history of the group, which found him switching to keyboards after spending the ’90s as “an overly earnest singer-songwriter.” He also discusses his influences, his classical music upbringing, and ultimately his decision to leave it all behind to make movies. Even so, Duplass shares how he applies what he learned during those years to film projects that he’s worked on over the past couple decades.

