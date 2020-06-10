Kyle Meredith With... REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon singer and guitarist Kevin Cronin jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about all of the big events surrounding the band. That includes their involvement in Ozark, which has since placed several of their classics back on the Billboard charts. Beyond the Netflix series, Cronin also discusses his weekly live stream Camp Cronin, his upcoming memoir, and the stories behind 1990’s The Earth, A Small Man, His Dog, and A Chicken, an album that found the band without longtime member Gary Richrath.

