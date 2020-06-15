Menu
Steve Earle on Using Ghosts as a Writing Tool

Legendary singer-songwriter digs deep into his new album Ghosts of West Virginia

on June 15, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Steve Earle

Steve Earle speaks with Kyle Meredith about Ghosts of West Virginia, his new album inspired by the 2010 West Virginia mining explosion that killed 29 miners. The songwriter/activist shares how the album has its roots in a theatre production called Coal Country, why he wanted to make a record for people who don’t vote the same way he does, and his thoughts on unions being the common ground between county factions. Earle goes on to discuss the task of taking all of this information and making it a musical, why he enjoys using ghosts as a writing tool, and the stories on ghost-based movies that he enjoyed in his youth.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

No comments