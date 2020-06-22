Whitesnake on Restoring Old Art and Writing New Endings

Kyle Meredith With... Whitesnake

Whitesnake singer David Coverdale speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s trilogy of new compilations called Red, White, and Blues, and how the series was inspired by restoring old art. Coverdale dives into being influenced by Marc Bolan, The Who, and early Pink Floyd for the 2000 song “She Give Me”, how knee surgery led to the new song “Always The Same”, and what we can expect from the series, particularly a new ending for “Is This Love”.

