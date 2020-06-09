Lionel Richie Biopic in the Works

Lionel Richie, photo by Philip Cosores

Lionel Richie is the latest music legend set to receive the biopic treatment. Variety reports that a film about the crooner, tentatively titled All Night Long, is currently in the works at Disney.

Richie, who has an existing relationship with Disney through his role on ABC’s American Idol, sold the film to the studio earlier this year. As part of the deal, Richie will serve an executive producer and provide access to his catalog of hits. Peter Chiarelli (Crazy Rich Asians, The Proposal) is currently writing film’s script, Variety adds.



With a career stretching over five decades, the 70-year-old Richie is one of the best-selling artists of all-time. After getting his start as lead singer of the funk and soul band The Commodores, Richie went solo in the 1980’s, and the rest was history. In the span of five years between 1981 and 1985, Richie had five No. 1 singles: “Endless Love” with Diana Ross, “Truly”, “All Night Long”, “Hello”, and “Say You, Say Me”. Additionally, he scored three consecutive No. 1 albums, beginning with his 1982 self-titled debut, followed by 1983’s Can’t Slow Down and 1986’s Dancing on the Ceiling. He’s also the recipient of four Grammys, as well as both an Academy Award and Golden Globe. In 2016, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Aside from his own life story, Richie also has his hands in the biopics of two other music legends. Back in 2017, he acquired the film rights for both Sammy Davis Jr. and Curis Mayfield.

