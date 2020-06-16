Live from Here Canceled Amid COVID-19 Budget Cuts

Live from Here with Chris Thile, photo by Devin Pedde

Live from Here with Chris Thile, the variety program that replaced the famed A Prairie Home Companion, has been canceled by the Minnesota Public Radio amid budget cuts related to COVID-19.

After over 50 years of broadcasting, the original Peabody-winning A Prairie Home Companion was re-branded as Live from Here in 2017 after MPR canceled its contract with original host, Garrison Keillor, following accusations of inappropriate behavior. Chris Thile, who had taken over hosting duties in 2016, changed the name to Live from Here shortly after Keillor’s firing.



During its short-lived time, Live from Here welcomed guest musicians such as Paul Simon, Jeff Tweedy, Father John Misty, Neko Case, and Norah Jones, as well as Sufjan Stevens, Courtney Barnett, and Trey Anastasio. It aired every Sunday from Town Hall in New York City and sometimes from the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota, A Prairie Home Companion’s original home.

“It has been a joy to connect with you in person, on the radio, and online,” a statement from Live from Here reads. “However, as gatherings have become increasingly complicated, we are sad to announce that we will no longer be producing Live from Here. This past week’s broadcast was our final new show. COVID-19 has deeply impacted live events, from Broadway to concerts. With that uncertainty, we simply cannot continue to make the show we want to make and host Live from Here the way it was intended.”

Thile posted his own thoughts on social media, writing, “This message is for anyone out there who has made Live from Here a regular part of their listening lives. Not one live broadcast has gone by where I didn’t thank my absurdly lucky stars for your wide open ears and hearts.”

Read the full statements below. Past episodes of the show can be found on its website.