Lizzo and the Queer Eye Cast Celebrate Pride in Animated “Soulmate” Video: Watch

Lizzo's "Soulmate" Video

The beacon of positivity that she is, Lizzo has been a consistent bright spot in the midst of the pandemic. Whether teaming with SZA for a meditation livestream or reminding us to love our own bodies, the pop superstar can always be counted on to encourage some self-love. Today, she’s back with another buoyant bit of content, as Lizzo has teamed with the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye in a new animated video for “Soulmate”.

The Pride Month-themed clip for the Cuz I Love You cut finds the cartoon Lizzo bopping through the streets of Soho, checking out her reflection in shop windows. Throughout, the Queer Eye crew pops in to join in the revelry, as Bobby Berk presides over Lizzo’s marriage to herself, Tan France gets behind the camera for a fashion shoot, and Antoni Porowski joins in for a corgi booty dance party. Elsewhere, a neon Karamo Brown shows off his pole moves, while Jonathan Van Ness turns his luscious locks into a swing.



It’s been a rough few months and it doesn’t look like it’ll be letting up anytime soon. So do yourself a favor, give yourself three minutes to smile and watch the “Soulmate” video below.

