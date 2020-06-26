Mac DeMarco Debuts New Song “Fooled by Love” with Jon Batiste on Colbert: Watch

Mac DeMarco and Jon Batiste on Colbert

Despite going on a two-week hiatus, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will continue to release new performance videos as part of its ongoing #PlayAtHome series. The latest installment sees Mac DeMarco debuting a new song called “Fooled by Love”.

For the performance, everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer appeared remotely from what appeared to be his California backyard. He was accompanied by The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste on keys (broadcasting from New York), as well as a creepy looking spinning prop. Watch the video replay below.



DeMarco dropped his latest album, Here Comes the Cowboy, back in 2019. Since that time, he’s produced a song for The Voidz and directed a music video for Iggy Pop. Up next he has not one, but two new Cowboy-related demo albums coming for Record Store Day.

As for Batiste, he recently joined our own Kyle Meredith for an interview on his newly launched bi-weekly series on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram. (Wearing the same Lakers jacket he had on for the at-home performance, no less.) Incidentally, DeMarco appeared on the Kyle Meredith with… podcast last year to discuss Here Comes the Cowboy. Revisit both conversations ahead.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher