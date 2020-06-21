The Mandalorian (Disney)

Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans love to boast that they could spot Mark Hamill anywhere thanks to the wide range of voice and acting roles he’s accumulated over the years. That’s not always true though. The Luke Skywalker actor made his coolest secret cameo yet last year that nobody noticed: he was a droid in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian.

During the finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a behind-the-scenes docuseries about the making of the smash hit Disney Plus show, it was revealed that Hamill appeared in the series as the cantina bartender in Episode 5, reports Deadline. The droid — named EV-9D9, according to creator Jon Favreau — was uncredited and Hamill masked his voice for the role.



In the scene, the Mandalorian walks into the cantina and approaches the bartender to ask about nearby work opportunities. That’s when Hamill, through the voice filter of the droid bartender, politely shoots him down: “Unfortunately, the bounty can no longer operate on Tatooine… I’m afraid that does not improve your situation, at least by my calculation.”

While the full episode is only available to view on Disney Plus, you can watch a snippet of the moment below thanks to a fan-made mashup of The Mandalorian cantina scene with the original Star Wars: A New Hope cantina scene.

The Mandalorian will return this fall for Season 2 following its breakout debut. The next episodes will feature familiar favorites and new faces alike, including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, and even Robert Rodriguez as an episode director. While we’re busy geeking out over sneak peeks at Season 2, the show’s creators are already hard at work on Season 3.

