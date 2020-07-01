Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested for Domestic Violence

Maroon 5's Mickey Madden, photo via Vegetarian Times/Davis Factor

Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was arrested in Los Angeles this past Saturday (June 27th) for domestic violence.

According to Page Six, the specific felony charge against Madden is California penal code 273.5(a), which is applied to “any person who willfully inflicts corporal injury” on a spouse or cohabitant “resulting in a traumatic condition.” The identity of the alleged victim hasn’t been revealed.



After being held for several hours, Madden was released on $50,000 bail, per the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The 41-year-old musician will be due back in court on September 29th.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Maroon 5 said, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

As the New York Daily News points out, Madden was previously arrested in 2016 during a cocaine bust that also included James “Bingo” Gubelmann, Ivanka Trump’s music producer ex-boyfriend.

Madden is a founding member of Maroon 5 and has earned three Grammy Awards with the band.