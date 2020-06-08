MetallicaMondays: Watch Metallica’s Rain-Soaked 2019 Manchester Show

Metallica's Kirk Hammett in Manchester, via YouTube: Metallica TV

Metallica’s weekly streaming series #MetallicaMondays continues with the band’s full June 2019 concert at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

The show was played in the pouring rain, as the band and fans braved the weather for 18 songs, including five from “The Black Album” and four from their latest LP, Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.



As they did throughout the tour, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo paid tribute to a local act, this time performing a portion of The Stone Roses’ “I Wanna Be Adored”.

Like all bands, Metallica are currently off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they may start work on a follow-up to Hardwired … To Self-Destruct. During a recent online video chat, drummer Lars Ulrich said that if the concert industry ends up being shut down for six months to a year, there’s a “very good chance” that Metallica will hit the studio to write and record a new album.

Watch Metallica’s “Live in Manchester” show below beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday (June 8th). The concerts remain posted on Metallica’s YouTube and Facebook channels for one week, until the next one is uploaded.

Setlist from Metallica’s June 18th, 2019 show in Manchester:

Hardwired

The Memory Remains (with extended outro)

Disposable Heroes

The God That Failed

The Unforgiven

Here Comes Revenge

Moth Into Flame

Sad but True

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (followed by Kirk & Rob’s solos including ‘I Wanna Be Adored’, ‘ManUNkind’ & ‘Orion’)

St. Anger

One

Master of Puppets

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Creeping Death

Seek & Destroy

Encore:

Lords of Summer

Nothing Else Matters