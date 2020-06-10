Metallica Concert to Kick Off New “OffStage With DWP” Streaming Series

Metallica, photo by Amy Price

Festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has been hit hard this year, forced to cancel the majority of its popular rock festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the company is taking its business online, launching a new streaming series that will kick off with a full Metallica concert.

Over the past couple of months, Danny Wimmer Presents has canceled the spring U.S. rock fests Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter, and Sonic Temple, as well as the fall fests Louder Than Life, Boubon & Beyond, and Hometown Rising. As of now, the only festival still on DWP’s schedule for 2020 is Aftershock, set for October in Sacramento, California.



The new series, dubbed “Offstage with DWP”, combines footage from the promoter’s past festivals, with newly recorded acoustic performances and interviews. Metallica’s 2017 headlining set at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, launches the series this Friday, June 12th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

In the coming weeks, footage of Foo Fighters’ set at last year’s Sonic Temple festival will be shown, as will new interviews with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Shinedown’s Brent Smith, and The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen. Exclusive new acoustic performances from Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger will also highlight the series.

The “Offstage with DWP” stream of Metallica’s 2017 set comes in addition to the band’s own weekly streaming series, #MetallicaMondays, which features full concerts from throughout the legendary metal act’s career.

An announcement video for the “Offstage with DWP” series can be seen below, with more info at the official website.