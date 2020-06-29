MetallicaMondays: Watch Metallica’s First-Ever Show in Colombia

Metallica 1999

Metallica’s weekly concert-streaming series #MetallicaMondays continues with a 1999 show in Bogotá, which marked the band’s first-ever gig in the country of Colombia.

The 20-song set at Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park featured a healthy helping of songs from “The Black Album” and other staples. The trek was dubbed the “Garage Remains the Same Tour” in support of Metallica’s covers compilation Garage Inc., and the show included a rendition of the Misfits’ “Die, Die My Darling” that appeared on the LP.



As the band wrote on Instagram while announcing this week’s stream, “#MetallicaMondays takes a trip back to 1999! We dug through the dusty, old VHS tapes in @larsulrich’s vault to uncover Live in Bogotá – May 2, 1999, which happens to be the first gig we ever played in Colombia.”

Of course, the set also included “Master of Puppets”, which was recently voted the greatest Metallica song ever in a band-sanctioned poll.

With their touring plans on hold due to the pandemic, Metallica have been busy working on a follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. In a recent interview, Lars Ulrich revealed that the band has been exchanging musical ideas via Zoom and email.

Tune in below at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT this evening (June 29th) to watch Metallica’s May 1999 show in Colombia.