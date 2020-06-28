Miley Cyrus covers "Help!" at the Rose Bowl

On Saturday, a number of big-name musicians, actors, and other celebrities teamed up for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future”, a benefit concert raising money for the coordination and development of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and to ensure equitable access to citizens across the globe. Among the participating musicians was Miley Cyrus, who performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Help!” from an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cyrus dedicated her performance to “those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment, and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like empty stadiums again.”



Watch Cyrus’ full performance below.

Cyrus, who recently celebrated her sixth month of sobriety, has delivered a number of compelling covers as of late. She sang Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” on SNL; covered Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” and Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” at Glastonbury; and performed both Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” at last year’s iHeart Radio Festival.