Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce Rescheduled Dates for Stadium Tour

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard were recently forced to postpone their 2020 summer tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’ve revealed the rescheduled dates for the North American outing. The “Stadium Tour” will now take place in summer 2021, with an itinerary closely mirroring the postponed 2020 shows.
The tour — also featuring Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts — now kicks off June 19th, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a September 12th show in San Diego, California. Overall, there are 31 dates, including a two-night stand at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 17th and 18th.
The new itinerary means fans will have to wait another year to see the reunion of Mötley Crüe, who had previously signed a contract that prevented them from touring again. The veteran hard rockers dramatically blew up the agreement back in November when they announced their return.
Fans who had tickets to the 2020 shows will be able to use them toward the new 2021 dates. For those unable to attend next year, a full refund will be provided, with info available via Live Nation.
“We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour,” reads a posting from the bands. “We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”
When Mötley Crüe finally do return to the road, it will mark the band’s first shows since ending their “Final Tour” on December 31st, 2015.
See the new itinerary for the “Stadium Tour” below. Tickets will be available here.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett 2021 Tour Dates:
06/19 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium
06/21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark
06/24 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium
06/26 – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium
06/27 – Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium
07/03 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field
07/06 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium
07/08 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium
07/10 – Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park
07/13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park
07/15 – Flushing, New York @ Citi Field
07/17 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park
07/18 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park
07/20 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/22 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PNC Park
08/07 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field
08/09 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/12 – Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field
08/15 – Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park
08/17 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
08/20 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
08/22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
08/24 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium
08/28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park
08/29 – Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field
09/03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium
09/04 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium
09/07 – Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park
09/10 – San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park
09/12 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park