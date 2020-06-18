Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce Rescheduled Dates for Stadium Tour

Motley Crue / Def Leppard

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard were recently forced to postpone their 2020 summer tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’ve revealed the rescheduled dates for the North American outing. The “Stadium Tour” will now take place in summer 2021, with an itinerary closely mirroring the postponed 2020 shows.

The tour — also featuring Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts — now kicks off June 19th, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a September 12th show in San Diego, California. Overall, there are 31 dates, including a two-night stand at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 17th and 18th.



The new itinerary means fans will have to wait another year to see the reunion of Mötley Crüe, who had previously signed a contract that prevented them from touring again. The veteran hard rockers dramatically blew up the agreement back in November when they announced their return.

Fans who had tickets to the 2020 shows will be able to use them toward the new 2021 dates. For those unable to attend next year, a full refund will be provided, with info available via Live Nation.

“We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour,” reads a posting from the bands. “We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

When Mötley Crüe finally do return to the road, it will mark the band’s first shows since ending their “Final Tour” on December 31st, 2015.

See the new itinerary for the “Stadium Tour” below. Tickets will be available here.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett 2021 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

06/21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

06/24 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

06/26 – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium

06/27 – Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium

07/03 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field

07/06 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

07/08 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

07/10 – Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park

07/13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park

07/15 – Flushing, New York @ Citi Field

07/17 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

07/18 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

07/20 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/22 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PNC Park

08/07 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field

08/09 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/12 – Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field

08/15 – Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park

08/17 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

08/20 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

08/22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

08/24 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium

08/28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park

08/29 – Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field

09/03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

09/04 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

09/07 – Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park

09/10 – San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

09/12 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park