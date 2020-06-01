Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have postponed their co-headlining summer U.S. tour until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Stadium Tour” was meant to be a massive comeback for Mötley Crüe, who had seemingly played their last show ever at the end of 2015. The Crüe signed a legal agreement to never tour again, but blew it up this past November upon announcing their return. The legendary hard-rock act cited the success of the Netflix biopic The Dirt as one of the main reasons for their reunion.
The tour would have kicked off June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida, and run through a September 5th gig in Los Angeles. Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts were set to provide support. According to an announcement, the dates are currently being rescheduled for summer 2021:
“We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year. — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts”
While the “Stadium Tour” is postponed, Def Leppard are also scheduled to join forces with ZZ Top for a fall outing that kicks off in late September. So far, no announcement has been made regarding the status of that tour.
See the affected dates of the “Stadium Tour” below, and stay tuned for the new 2021 itinerary.
The “Stadium Tour” Postponed 2020 Dates:
06/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
06/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field
08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/26 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
— Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) June 1, 2020