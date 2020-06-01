Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx / Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have postponed their co-headlining summer U.S. tour until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Stadium Tour” was meant to be a massive comeback for Mötley Crüe, who had seemingly played their last show ever at the end of 2015. The Crüe signed a legal agreement to never tour again, but blew it up this past November upon announcing their return. The legendary hard-rock act cited the success of the Netflix biopic The Dirt as one of the main reasons for their reunion.



The tour would have kicked off June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida, and run through a September 5th gig in Los Angeles. Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts were set to provide support. According to an announcement, the dates are currently being rescheduled for summer 2021:

“We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year. — Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts”

While the “Stadium Tour” is postponed, Def Leppard are also scheduled to join forces with ZZ Top for a fall outing that kicks off in late September. So far, no announcement has been made regarding the status of that tour.

See the affected dates of the “Stadium Tour” below, and stay tuned for the new 2021 itinerary.