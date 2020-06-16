My Chemical Romance Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2021

My Chemical Romance, photo by Pooneh Ghana

My Chemical Romance have announced the rescheduled dates for their highly anticipated reunion tour, which will now take place in fall 2020.

Originally set for this summer, MCR’s reunion was postponed after just a handful of performances due to the pandemic. The new North American dates don’t begin until September 8th, 2021 in Philadelphia, and as the band said in a statement, they “would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now.” However, they chose to announce the schedule well in advance “so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.”



Their statement continued, “It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and ourselves. We will see you soon.”

The band’s schedule now stretches from early September to mid-October, ending with a four-night run at Los Angeles’ The Forum. All issued tickets will be honored for the new dates, with those purchased for the previously scheduled LA shows on October 8th, 13th, 14th, and 16th being valid respectively for the October 2021 concerts on the 11th, 12th, 14th, and 17th. There are also two Newark, New Jersey gigs, with September 22nd, 2020 tickets honored on September 21st, 2021, and September 23rd, 2020 tickets transferred to September 22nd, 2021.

In addition, My Chemical Romance have been announced as part of the 2021 Riot Fest lineup alongside Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Circle Jerks, L7, Lupe Fiasco performing The Cool, Gogol Bordello, PUP, Beach Bunny, Big Freedia, Living Colour, and more.

Ticket holders who can’t attend MCR’s rescheduled dates can seek refunds at the point of purchase. Last time tickets were released to the public, they sold out in under six hours, so those hoping to get into the newly announced shows should check for tickets here. Find My Chemical Romance’s updated itinerary and complete statement below.

My Chemical Romance 2021 Tour Dates:

06/15 – St. Avstell, UK @ Eden Project

06/17 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Center

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesers Arena

09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

09/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/25 – Sunrise, FL @ Bb&T Center

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T–Mobile Arena

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum