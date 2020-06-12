Neil Young Unearths Homegrown Track “Vacancy”: Stream

Neil Young (1975)

It took 46 years, but next Friday (June 19th) finally brings the release of Neil Young’s Homegrown. The “unheard bridge between Harvest and Comes A Time,” the 12-track LP was recorded between June 1974 and January 1975, but was ultimately locked away as Young “wanted to move on” following his separation from actress Carrie Snodgress. Now, though, Homegrown will finally receive release on June 19th through Reprise Records.

To preview the release, Young previously unveiled the album track “Try”. Now, he’s unveiled a second offering in “Vacancy”. Take a listen below.



Of the 12 tracks featured on Homegrown, five of them would later find homes on other albums. “Try”, “Vacancy”, and five other songs have been been issued before. You can pre-order Homegrown on vinyl here.

In addition to Homegrown, Young has several other archival releases scheduled for release in the near future, including including Return to Greendale, a live album capturing Young and Crazy Horse’s 2003 tour performing their rock opera Greendale in full; the box set Archives Volume 2; the live project Rust Bucket, featuring a 1990 performance with Crazy Horse; and Young Shakespeare, chronicling a solo performance from Young at Stratford, Connecticut’s Shakespeare Theater on January 22nd, 1971. Young also recently announced an After the Gold Rush 50th anniversary deluxe reissue.