What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Netflix Unsolved Mysteries

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. July 2020 brings an onslaught of Netflix originals, from Unsolved Mysteries to The Old Guard to The Umbrella Academy.

Binge-watchers should also make space for the new reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, the sizzling servings in Street Food: Latin America, and all eight episodes of ESPN’s jaw-dropping Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance.



For those looking for a few lounge watches, pop some popcorn for Ben Affleck’s The Town, Adrien Brody’s wildly sexual sci-fi thriller Splice, Scott Mann’s star-studded Heist, and the ludicrous action comedy Killing Hasselhoff.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.

What’s Coming

Available June 1st

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original Series)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original Series)

Say I Do (Netflix Original Series)

Abby Hatcher

Anne Frank-Parallel Stories

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Cleo & Cuquin

Deadwind

Heist

Killing Hasselhoff

Patriots Day

Red Riding Hood

Resgate

Splice

Sucker Punch

The Governor

The Town

Winchester

Available July 2nd

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 3rd

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original Series)

Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 6th

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Available July 8th

Stateless (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 10th

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

Dating Around: Brazil

Available July 12th

Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

Available July 15th

Dark Desire (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 16th

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Available July 17th

Cursed (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 19th

The Last Dance

Available July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Available July 24th

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

Available July 28th

Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 31st

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

What’s Leaving

Leaving July 1st

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

El Barco

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Momo Salon

Operational Proposal

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

Razia Sultan

The Ring

Satrangi

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

Leaving July 6th

The Fosters

Leaving July 7th

NSU German History X

Leaving July 9th

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 12th

Gonu

Leaving July 15th

Agent Raghav

Bh Se Bhade

Bhaage Re Mann

Gangs of Hassepur

Maharakshak Devi

Leaving July 20th

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)

Leaving July 29th

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Leaving July 30th

Incredibles 2

