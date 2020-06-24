Menu
What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Featuring Unsolved Mysteries, The Baby-Sitters Club, and a return to The Umbrella Academy

on June 24, 2020, 9:30am
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries
Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. July 2020 brings an onslaught of Netflix originals, from Unsolved Mysteries to The Old Guard to The Umbrella Academy.

Binge-watchers should also make space for the new reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, the sizzling servings in Street Food: Latin America, and all eight episodes of ESPN’s jaw-dropping Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance.

For those looking for a few lounge watches, pop some popcorn for Ben Affleck’s The Town, Adrien Brody’s wildly sexual sci-fi thriller Splice, Scott Mann’s star-studded Heist, and the ludicrous action comedy Killing Hasselhoff.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.

What’s Coming

Available June 1st

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original Series)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original Series)
Say I Do (Netflix Original Series)
Abby Hatcher
Anne Frank-Parallel Stories
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Cleo & Cuquin
Deadwind
Heist
Killing Hasselhoff
Patriots Day
Red Riding Hood
Resgate
Splice
Sucker Punch
The Governor
The Town
Winchester

Available July 2nd

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 3rd

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original Series)
Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 6th

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Available July 8th

Stateless (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
The Protector (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 10th

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
Dating Around: Brazil

Available July 12th

Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)
Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

Available July 15th

Dark Desire (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 16th

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Available July 17th

Cursed (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 19th

The Last Dance

Available July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Available July 24th

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

Available July 28th

Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)

Available July 31st

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

What’s Leaving

Leaving July 1st

21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show
Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
El Barco
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Momo Salon
Operational Proposal
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
Razia Sultan
The Ring
Satrangi
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man

Leaving July 6th

The Fosters

Leaving July 7th

NSU German History X

Leaving July 9th

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving July 12th

Gonu

Leaving July 15th

Agent Raghav
Bh Se Bhade
Bhaage Re Mann
Gangs of Hassepur
Maharakshak Devi

Leaving July 20th

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)

Leaving July 29th

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Leaving July 30th

Incredibles 2

