What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. July 2020 brings an onslaught of Netflix originals, from Unsolved Mysteries to The Old Guard to The Umbrella Academy.
Binge-watchers should also make space for the new reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, the sizzling servings in Street Food: Latin America, and all eight episodes of ESPN’s jaw-dropping Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance.
For those looking for a few lounge watches, pop some popcorn for Ben Affleck’s The Town, Adrien Brody’s wildly sexual sci-fi thriller Splice, Scott Mann’s star-studded Heist, and the ludicrous action comedy Killing Hasselhoff.
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, check out what’s hitting Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu.
What’s Coming
Available June 1st
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original Series)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original Series)
Say I Do (Netflix Original Series)
Abby Hatcher
Anne Frank-Parallel Stories
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Cleo & Cuquin
Deadwind
Heist
Killing Hasselhoff
Patriots Day
Red Riding Hood
Resgate
Splice
Sucker Punch
The Governor
The Town
Winchester
Available July 2nd
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 3rd
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original Series)
Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 6th
The Hater (Netflix Film)
Available July 8th
Stateless (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 9th
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
The Protector (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 10th
The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
Dating Around: Brazil
Available July 12th
Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)
Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)
Available July 15th
Dark Desire (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 16th
Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
Available July 17th
Cursed (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 19th
The Last Dance
Available July 21st
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Available July 24th
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)
Available July 28th
Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)
Available July 31st
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
What’s Leaving
Leaving July 1st
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show
Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
El Barco
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Momo Salon
Operational Proposal
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
Razia Sultan
The Ring
Satrangi
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
Leaving July 6th
The Fosters
Leaving July 7th
NSU German History X
Leaving July 9th
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving July 12th
Gonu
Leaving July 15th
Agent Raghav
Bh Se Bhade
Bhaage Re Mann
Gangs of Hassepur
Maharakshak Devi
Leaving July 20th
The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (Delhis vackraste Hander)
Leaving July 29th
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Leaving July 30th
Incredibles 2
