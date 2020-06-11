New Order and Pet Shop Boys Reschedule Co-Headlining Tour for 2021

New Order (photo by Warren Jackson) and Pet Shop Boys

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their co-headlining “Unity Tour” for September and October 2021.

The new wave legends were supposed to tour together this fall, but they postponed those plans in light of COVID-19. They’ve now pushed back those dates by a year.



The 12-date outing kicks off in September 18th in Toronto. They’ll then play shows in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping in mid-October with two nights in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the original dates will remain valid for the new dates. If you don’t already have tickets, you’ll be able to purchase them here.

New Order with Pet Shop Boys 2021 Tour Dates:

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl