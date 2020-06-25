What’s Coming to Shudder in July 2020

In Search of Darkness (Shudder)

Looking to get away this July? Shudder’s got you covered, and the best part is you won’t even need any luggage. Next month, AMC’s horror streaming service has curated an indelible lineup of originals, classics, and premieres in all sorts of locales.

Grab your swim trunks and try to survive the body horror within The Beach House. Don’t dry off, though, because you’ll wanna double dip in the testy waters of Lake of Death. And to keep those outdoor activities going, you can wax nostalgic with not one, not two, but all three Sleepaway Camp flicks. Just don’t forget your bug spray!



Of course, if beaches and lakes aren’t your thing, perhaps a trip to Thailand will do the trick? Jump into The Pool! Or maybe an Indonesian curse to spice up your summer? Behold, Impetigore! South Korean exorcism? Step into Metamorphosis.

That’s not all! To top it all off, July culminates with the highly-anticipated premiere of David A. Weiner’s four-hour ’80s horror documentary, In Search of Darkness. Having seen the doc, this writer can attest to it being quite a rollercoaster of nostalgia, complete with exclusive interviews from …. basically everyone you’d wanna hear from that era.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some tricks and treats. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available July 1st

The Burning

Return of the Living Dead

Sleepaway Camp

Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland

Available July 2nd

Metamorphosis

Available July 6th

Jerusalem

Available July 9th

The Beach House

Available July 13th

Maniac Cop

Maniac Cop 2

Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence

Available July 16th

Lake of Death

Available July 20th

Nina Forever

The Pool

Available July 23rd

Impetigore

Available July 27th

Patrick

Turkey Shoot

Available July 31st

In Search of Darkness