Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Cancel Remaining 2020 Tour Dates

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have cancelled the remainder of their 2020 tour dates.

The news is disappointing, though hardly surprising. Cave and co. had announced an ambitious world tour in support of last year’s haunting record Ghosteen. In March, as the scope of the pandemic became clear, the Australian icon postponed his European trek, including all shows from April through June. Cave had hoped to tour North America with Weyes Blood starting in September, but US coronavirus cases have plateaued, other parts of the world are seeing massive COVID-19 spikes, and the sad truth is that this disease isn’t going away any time soon.



In a statement, Cave suggested that a 2021 North American tour would be scheduled later this fall. As for fans who purchased tickets for 2020, their money will be automatically refunded within the next 30 days.

Although he can’t tour, Nick Cave is doing his part to keep live music afloat. Last week, he auctioned off a pair of his socks to help save the London venue Trinity. He’s also improving quarantine with his “Bad Seed Teevee”, a 24/7 livestream of music videos, interviews, and assorted rarities from throughout his career. In April, he appeared on a Marc Bolan and T. Rex tribute album.