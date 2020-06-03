Nick Cave Auctions His Socks to Help Save London Music Venue

Nick Cave, photo by Ellie Pritts

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to stretch on and live music won’t return to normal until fall 2021 at the earliest, independent music venues around the world are struggling to get by. Concertgoers are crowdfunding to keep their favorite spots open, but London venue Trinity has found possibly the best way to raise money: auction off a pair of Nick Cave’s own socks.

Trinity is well known within England’s music scene as being a launch pad for some of the biggest artists of today, including Kate Nash, Bastille, and Bombay Bicycle Club. The club’s manager, Chris Perdue, set up a fundraiser to save the 200-capacity spot when it became clear they wouldn’t qualify for any grants from the government.



Because Perdue is an “all-around Nick Cave geek” who travels the world to see the legendary rock star’s shows, a couple of his pals secretly contacted Cave to see if he would be interested in chipping in. Cave immediately responded, donating a pair of unworn, silver, glittery Gucci socks and an accompanying piece of hand-drawn art that reads, “This pair of sparkly socks officially belong to Nick Cave and are worth a fucking fortune.”

So alas, now’s your chance to look as sharp as Cave himself. The auction for his comfy memorabilia kicks off this Thursday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m. GMT on eBay. Find more details about the Trinity Auction House on Facebook, and peep a photo of the socks below.

Pass the time until the auction starts by tuning in to “Bad Seed Teevee”, the 24/7 YouTube livestream featuring music videos, interviews, and other rare footage from Cave’s personal catalog.