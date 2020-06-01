Oh Sees’ John Dwyer, TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone Form Bent Arcana, Share “The Gate”: Stream

Bent Arcana

Because spearheading the ever-prolific Oh Sees and releasing solo music as Damaged Bug isn’t enough, John Dwyer has gone and put together a new supergroup. Dubbed Bent Arcana, the improvisational jazz fusion band’s self-titled debut is out August 21st via Castle Face. Today, they’ve shard the lead single “The Gate”.

In addition to Dwyer, Oh Sees affiliates Tom Dolas (keys) and Brad Caulkins (saxophone) also perform with the group. Other members include TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone (modular synthesizer), Thurston Moore and Charles Gayle associate Ryan Sawyer (drums and vocals), Prettiest Eyes’ Marcos Rodriguez (guitar), Feels’ Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita (violin), Joce Soubiran (tenor sax), and Flying Lotus and Nick Waterhouse associate Andres Renteria (percussion).



Speaking of the band in a statment, Dwyer said,

“Bent Arcana is the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions. So you can try your fry on and turn off. This one is very much on the ECM / 70s hard fusion / prog-kraut tip. It is a many pronged weapon, swung by the spontaneous sentinel.”

Bent Arcana spent five days recording improvised sessions at Stu-Stu-Studio, whittling it down to the 40-minute self-titled LP. As a first listen, stream the 10-minute “The Gate” below.

Pre-order the six-track Bent Arcana via Bandcamp.

Dwyer and the Oh Sees recently debuted nearly an hour’s worth of new music during a livestream rehearsal concert. If it is indeed a new album, it’ll serve as the follow-up to their 2019 full-length, Face Stabber, which they broke down for us Track by Track.

Bent Arcana Artwork:

Bent Arcana Tracklist:

01. The Gate

02. Outré Sorcellerie

03. Misanthrophe Gets Lunch

04. Mimi

05. Oblivion Sigil

06. Sprites