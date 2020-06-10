Osheaga Festival 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Osheaga Festival

Osheaga Festival 2020 has officially been postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus. This year would’ve marked the Montreal event’s 15th anniversary.

“Unfortunately this year, given the circumstances, we have no choice but to postpone the long-awaited 15th edition of the festival to next summer, July 30 – August 1, 2021,” read a statement from the event’s organizers.



Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo were originally tapped as headliners for the 2020 installment, which was scheduled for this July. Kraftwerk, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, BROCKHAMPTON, Charli XCX, Caribou, Nick Murphy, and Rex Orange County were also slated to perform, as were Brittany Howard, Tove Lo, slowthai, Phoebe Bridgers, and Soccer Mommy.

Organizers are “currently working” to book as many of those same acts for next year. “With all the artists who want to hit the road and reconnect with their fans in 2021… it promises to be epic!”

Passes for Osheaga 2020 will be valid for next summer’s festival. Current pass holders will also “be entitled to a gift card valued between $20 and $50 to use onsite during the 2021 edition.” Those looking for a refund are encouraged to request one before June 23rd.

Osheaga 2021 takes place July 30th to August 1st, 2021 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. Find the full postponement statement below.

Of course, Osheaga is just the latest festival to be affected by the global health crisis. Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Primavera Sound, Coachella, South by Southwest, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Newport Folk Festival have all been impacted in various capacities.