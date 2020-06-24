Outside Lands 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus, 2021 Lineup Announced

Outside Lands 2020 has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. On a brighter note, organizers are already prepping next year’s installment and have announced the 2021 lineup.
Next summer’s edition of Outside Lands is scheduled to go down August 6th-8th, 2021 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The lineup touts Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, ZHU, and Young Thug as its biggest names.
Beach House, Brittany Howard, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Khruangbin, EarthGang, 070 Shake, and Rico Nasty are also slated to perform, as are Yves Tumor, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Big Thief, Dr. Dog, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Madeline Kenney, Post Animal, Nelly, Bonobo, Burna Boy, and JPEGMAFIA.
Tickets for Outside Lands 2021 go on sale Thursday, June 25th at 10 a.m. PT, and you can snag yours here, as well through the festival’s official site. Those with tickets for Outside Lands 2020 can use them towards next summer’s event, though full refunds will also be available.
“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021,” said Allen Scott, co-producer of Outside Lands, in a press statement. “There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward. We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”
Outside Lands 2020 is just the latest music festival to fall victim to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Primavera Sound, the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, South by Southwest, and Firefly have all been affected in various capacities.
Although some US states have already eased their restrictions on large gatherings and concert events, health experts don’t expect the live music industry to fully return until Fall 2021 at the earliest. In the meantime, fans will have to make do with new event formats, such as America’s first drive-in concert series.
