Netflix’s Ozark to End with Expanded Fourth Season

Ozark (Netflix)

Netflix’s acclaimed crime saga Ozark will come to an end following an expanded fourth season.

Taking a page from shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men, the 14-episode final season of Ozark will be split into two equal parts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Because of the pandemic, production has yet to begin and there’s currently no premiere date set. However, once the show is able to resume filming, executive producer, director, and star Jason Bateman promises “a super-sized season” with “super-sized problems for the Byrds.”

Since premiering in 2017, Ozark has proven to be one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed and popular titles. To date, the show has amassed 14 Emmy nominations, with Bateman winning Best Director and Julia Garner claiming Best Supporting Actress in 2019. The most recent season, which premiered in March 2020, averaged 8.7 million viewers over its first 10 days.

Recently, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about the use of the band’s music in Ozark. Listen below.

