Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Demands Trump Campaign “Stop Playing My Song”

Brendon Urie, photo by Samantha Saturday, and Donald Trump, via YouTube: White House

On Tuesday evening, the Trump campaign held a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, during which Donald Trump, Jr., used the entrance song “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco. Within hours, Panic! frontman Brendon Urie tweeted out a response, sending a “Fuck you,” to the White House and demanding that the campaign “Stop playing my song.”

Trump’s June 23rd rally took place in a tightly packed megachurch, as the state of Arizona reported record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. During his speech, Trump referred to COVID-19 by the racist term “kung flu,” and spoke of the need to preserve monuments to Confederate soldiers.



“Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for,” Urie wrote. “The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.” He then included a link to the non-profit HeadCount, which is known for voter registration drives at concerts.

Brendon Urie and Panic! at the Disco join a growing chorus of artists and musicians denouncing Trumpism. Earlier this week, Tom Petty’s family issued a cease and desist over Trump’s use of “I Won’t Back Down”, while Bruce Springsteen said our democracy can’t “stand another four years of Trump’s custodianship.” Public Enemy chose to express their feelings through the medium of song, releasing the Trump-bashing anthem “State Of The Union (STFU)”. Fans are getting involved, too, as K-pop stans sabotaged Trump’s under-attended Tulsa rally.

Donald Trump, Jr. takes the stage in Phoenix, Arizona, to “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco, further proof I will never escape “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco. pic.twitter.com/YzobIH7UZl — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 23, 2020

Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks,

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company. — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020