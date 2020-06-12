Paul McCartney Announces Collector’s Edition of Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim

Paul McCartney has been rolling out special reissues from his catalog as part of his Grammy-winning Archive Collection series for a while now, and it looks like his next release will double as a celebration of his 78th birthday. As it turns out, the newest record to get the archival treatment is his beloved tenth solo album, 1997’s Flaming Pie, which is due out July 31st via MPL/Capitol/UMe.

These new Flaming Pie releases include previously unreleased material and bonus tracks. Strictly limited to 3,000 numbered copies, the Collector’s Edition includes five CDs, four LPs, two DVDs, a marbled art print portfolio of Linda McCartney prints, and his Allen Ginsberg collaboration “The Ballad of the Skeletons” — the first time it’s ever being pressed to vinyl — all wrapped up in a cloth-wrapped collector’s box.



Additionally, fans can grab a Deluxe Edition copy, which includes the same 5-disc set and 2 DVDs, or the album’s straightforward 3xLP, 2xLP, or 2xCD editions. Digital pre-orders are also available and will include the Young Boy EP. Two additional EPs will be available for purchase as well, with The World Tonight arriving on June 26th and Beautiful Night on July 17th. Pre-orders for every archival release of Flaming Pie are currently ongoing.

Take a sneak peek at the box set visuals and its massive album tracklist below, as well as a proper unboxing video.

The Beatles bassist has been pretty active these past few months. While some of us were trying to figure out how to use our newfound ample time while quarantined, he got busy performing live for Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home Concert”, reigniting a tongue-in-cheek beef with Mick Jagger, and penning thoughtful tributes to fallen friends like Little Richard and Astrid Kirchherr, a longtime photographer of The Beatles.

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) Artwork:

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1 — Flaming Pie Remastered Album:

01. The Song We Were Singing

02. The World Tonight

03. If You Wanna

04. Somedays

05. Young Boy

06. Calico Skies

07. Flaming Pie

08. Heaven On A Sunday

09. Used To Be Bad

10. Souvenir

11. Little Willow

12. Really Love You

13. Beautiful Night

14. Great Day

Disc 2 — Home Recordings:

01. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]

02. The World Tonight [Home Recording]

03. If You Wanna [Home Recording]

04. Somedays [Home Recording]

05. Young Boy [Home Recording]

06. Calico Skies [Home Recording]

07. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]

08. Souvenir [Home Recording]

09. Little Willow [Home Recording]

10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]

11. Great Day [Home Recording]

Disc 3 — In The Studio:

01. Great Day [Acoustic]

02. Calico Skies [Acoustic]

03. C’mon Down C’mon Baby

04. If You Wanna [Demo]

05. Beautiful Night [Run Through]

06. The Song We Were Singing [Rough Mix]

07. The World Tonight [Rough Mix]

08. Little Willow [Rough Mix]

09. Whole Life [Rough Mix]

10. Heaven On A Sunday [Rude Cassette]

Disc 4 — Flaming Pies:

01. The Ballad Of The Skeletons

02. Looking For You

03. Broomstick

04. Love Come Tumbling Down

05. Same Love

06. Oobu Joobu Part 1

07. Oobu Joobu Part 2

08. Oobu Joobu Part 3

09. Oobu Joobu Part 4

10. Oobu Joobu Part 5

11. Oobu Joobu Part 6

Disc 5 — Flaming Pie At The Mill

LP 1 — Flaming Pie Remastered Album:

01. The Song We Were Singing

02. The World Tonight

03. If You Wanna

04. Somedays

05. Young Boy

06. Calico Skies

07. Flaming Pie

LP 2 — Remastered Album:

01. Heaven On A Sunday

02. Used To Be Bad

03. Souvenir

04. Little Willow

05. Really Love You

06. Beautiful Night

07. Great Day

LP 3 — Home Recordings:

01. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]

02. The World Tonight [Home Recording]

03. If You Wanna [Home Recording]

04. Somedays [Home Recording]

05. Young Boy [Home Recording]

06. Calico Skies [Home Recording]

07. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]

08. Souvenir [Home Recording]

09. Little Willow [Home Recording]

10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]

11. Great Day [Home Recording]

LP 4 — The Ballad Of The Skeletons:

Side 1: “The Ballad Of The Skeletons”

Side 2: Vinyl etching

DVD 1 — In The World Tonight

DVD 2 — Bonus Film:

01. Beautiful Night

02. Making Of Beautiful Night

03. Little Willow

04. The World Tonight [Dir. Alistair Donald]

05. The World Tonight [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]

06. Young Boy [Dir. Alistair Donald]

07. Young Boy [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]

08. Flaming Pie EPK 1

09. Flaming Pie EPK 2

10. In The World Tonight EPK

11. Flaming Pie Album Artwork Meeting

12. TFI Friday Performances