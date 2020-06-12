Paul McCartney Announces Collector’s Edition of Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney has been rolling out special reissues from his catalog as part of his Grammy-winning Archive Collection series for a while now, and it looks like his next release will double as a celebration of his 78th birthday. As it turns out, the newest record to get the archival treatment is his beloved tenth solo album, 1997’s Flaming Pie, which is due out July 31st via MPL/Capitol/UMe.
These new Flaming Pie releases include previously unreleased material and bonus tracks. Strictly limited to 3,000 numbered copies, the Collector’s Edition includes five CDs, four LPs, two DVDs, a marbled art print portfolio of Linda McCartney prints, and his Allen Ginsberg collaboration “The Ballad of the Skeletons” — the first time it’s ever being pressed to vinyl — all wrapped up in a cloth-wrapped collector’s box.
Additionally, fans can grab a Deluxe Edition copy, which includes the same 5-disc set and 2 DVDs, or the album’s straightforward 3xLP, 2xLP, or 2xCD editions. Digital pre-orders are also available and will include the Young Boy EP. Two additional EPs will be available for purchase as well, with The World Tonight arriving on June 26th and Beautiful Night on July 17th. Pre-orders for every archival release of Flaming Pie are currently ongoing.
Take a sneak peek at the box set visuals and its massive album tracklist below, as well as a proper unboxing video.
The Beatles bassist has been pretty active these past few months. While some of us were trying to figure out how to use our newfound ample time while quarantined, he got busy performing live for Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home Concert”, reigniting a tongue-in-cheek beef with Mick Jagger, and penning thoughtful tributes to fallen friends like Little Richard and Astrid Kirchherr, a longtime photographer of The Beatles.
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) Artwork:
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1 — Flaming Pie Remastered Album:
01. The Song We Were Singing
02. The World Tonight
03. If You Wanna
04. Somedays
05. Young Boy
06. Calico Skies
07. Flaming Pie
08. Heaven On A Sunday
09. Used To Be Bad
10. Souvenir
11. Little Willow
12. Really Love You
13. Beautiful Night
14. Great Day
Disc 2 — Home Recordings:
01. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]
02. The World Tonight [Home Recording]
03. If You Wanna [Home Recording]
04. Somedays [Home Recording]
05. Young Boy [Home Recording]
06. Calico Skies [Home Recording]
07. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]
08. Souvenir [Home Recording]
09. Little Willow [Home Recording]
10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]
11. Great Day [Home Recording]
Disc 3 — In The Studio:
01. Great Day [Acoustic]
02. Calico Skies [Acoustic]
03. C’mon Down C’mon Baby
04. If You Wanna [Demo]
05. Beautiful Night [Run Through]
06. The Song We Were Singing [Rough Mix]
07. The World Tonight [Rough Mix]
08. Little Willow [Rough Mix]
09. Whole Life [Rough Mix]
10. Heaven On A Sunday [Rude Cassette]
Disc 4 — Flaming Pies:
01. The Ballad Of The Skeletons
02. Looking For You
03. Broomstick
04. Love Come Tumbling Down
05. Same Love
06. Oobu Joobu Part 1
07. Oobu Joobu Part 2
08. Oobu Joobu Part 3
09. Oobu Joobu Part 4
10. Oobu Joobu Part 5
11. Oobu Joobu Part 6
Disc 5 — Flaming Pie At The Mill
LP 1 — Flaming Pie Remastered Album:
01. The Song We Were Singing
02. The World Tonight
03. If You Wanna
04. Somedays
05. Young Boy
06. Calico Skies
07. Flaming Pie
LP 2 — Remastered Album:
01. Heaven On A Sunday
02. Used To Be Bad
03. Souvenir
04. Little Willow
05. Really Love You
06. Beautiful Night
07. Great Day
LP 3 — Home Recordings:
01. The Song We Were Singing [Home Recording]
02. The World Tonight [Home Recording]
03. If You Wanna [Home Recording]
04. Somedays [Home Recording]
05. Young Boy [Home Recording]
06. Calico Skies [Home Recording]
07. Flaming Pie [Home Recording]
08. Souvenir [Home Recording]
09. Little Willow [Home Recording]
10. Beautiful Night [1995 Demo]
11. Great Day [Home Recording]
LP 4 — The Ballad Of The Skeletons:
Side 1: “The Ballad Of The Skeletons”
Side 2: Vinyl etching
DVD 1 — In The World Tonight
DVD 2 — Bonus Film:
01. Beautiful Night
02. Making Of Beautiful Night
03. Little Willow
04. The World Tonight [Dir. Alistair Donald]
05. The World Tonight [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]
06. Young Boy [Dir. Alistair Donald]
07. Young Boy [Dir. Geoff Wonfor]
08. Flaming Pie EPK 1
09. Flaming Pie EPK 2
10. In The World Tonight EPK
11. Flaming Pie Album Artwork Meeting
12. TFI Friday Performances