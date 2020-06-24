Paul McCartney Calls on Schools to Cease Serving Meat-Only Lunches

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney is calling on schools to cease serving meat-only meals during children’s lunch.

The former Beatle has signed on to a letter that urges UK education secretary Gavin Williamson to implement veggie and vegan options.



“No one needs to eat meat, so it shouldn’t be mandatory to serve it in schools. It’s time to revise the School Food Standards to help the planet, spare animals, and promote healthy eating,” McCartney writes.

The currently guidelines for UK schools states that dairy should be served each day, that meat and poultry should be served three or more times a week, non-dairy protein for vegetarians at least three times per week, and that oily fish should be served at least once every three weeks, according to The Guardian.

It’s no surprise to see McCartney using his platform to advocate ditching meat. As the founder of Meat Free Mondays, he is an outspoken ethical vegetarian who recently encouraged his fans to give up eating meat in celebration of his 78th birthday. He also recently called on China to shutdown its “medieval” wet markets, saying, “I understand that part of it is going to be: people have done it forever, this is the way we do things. But they did slavery forever, too. You’ve got to change things at some point.”

As for his latest musical activities, Macca recently announced a collector’s edition of his solo album Flaming Pie, and participated in last weekend’s Preservation Hall livestream benefit concert.