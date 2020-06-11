Paul McCartney

It’s pretty wild to realize Paul McCartney, the guy who throws cathartic multi-hour-long concerts with ease, will turn 78 years old this year. To preface his birthday on June 18th, he’s written a blog post for PETA in which he details his sole wish for the big day: that people will finally stop eating meat and, ideally, go vegetarian.

“All I’ve ever wanted for my birthday is peace on Earth — including for animals,” The Beatles bassist wrote in the blog post. “That’s why this year, I’m urging fans to watch a video I hosted for PETA, titled ‘Glass Walls.’ We called it that because if slaughterhouses had glass walls, who would want to eat meat?”



“Whether you’re worried about diseases that spring from slaughterhouses, the animals who suffer terribly and needlessly, or the catastrophic impact of the meat industry on our environment, please watch this short video and share it with your friends,” continued McCartney.

It should come as no surprise that McCartney is using his platform and birthday to preach the benefits of ditching meat considering he’s long been an outspoken ethical vegetarian. So to drive his point home, he’s turned to “Glass Walls”, an infamous look at slaughterhouses that was originally released 10 years ago — and a clip that he’s vocally supported in the past. Find the full video below.

McCartney may be stuck at home quarantining like the rest of us these days, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying engaged with the music world. Over the past few months alone, he has performed live for Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home Concert”, reignited a fun beef with a vocal Mick Jagger, and penned thoughtful tributes to fallen friends like Little Richard and Astrid Kirchherr, a longtime photographer of The Beatles.