Peanuts 70th Anniversary Celebrated with Two Special Vinyl Reissues

Vince Guaraldi's Peanuts music celebrated with vinyl reissues

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Peanuts, the much loved comic strip from Charles Shulz. To commemorate the occasion, Craft Recordings has announced special vinyl reissues of Peanuts Greatest Hits and Peanuts Portraits, which both highlight the timeless music of the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Peanuts Greatest Hits features classic arrangements from the animated TV specials, including “Linus and Lucy”, “Great Pumpkin Waltz”, and the seasonal “Christmas Time is Here”. There are also a number of very early Guaraldi pieces, such as “Baseball Theme” and “Little Birdie”, a song that boasts rare vocal contributions from the composer. The reissue will be limited to just 2,500 units.



As for Peanuts Portraits, this collection brings together “the vivid musical cues” that Guaraldi wrote for Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Schroeder, and all the other adored Peanut characters. Also included are two Peanuts songs recorded in the ’90s by pianist George Winston. A majority of Peanuts Portraits have never before been pressed on vinyl until now.

Both reissues are due out July 24th. Peanuts Greatest Hits, which features Snoopy and Woodstock on the cover, is available for pre-order here. For Peanuts Portraits on vinyl, head this way.

Peanuts Greatest Hits:

Peanuts Portraits:

Peanuts Greatest Hits Tracklist:

Side A

01. Linus And Lucy

02. Charlie Brown Theme

03. Baseball Theme

04. Oh, Good Grief

05. Happiness Is

06. Little Birdie

Side B:

01. Great Pumpkin Waltz

02. Thanksgiving Theme

03. Christmas Is Coming

04. Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental)

05. Skating

06. Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal)

Peanuts Portraits Tracklist:

Side A:

1. Linus And Lucy

2. Sally’s Blues

3. Blue Charlie Brown (Version #2)

4. Peppermint Patty

5. Charlie’s Blues (variation)

6. Joe Cool

Side B:

1. Frieda (With The Naturally Curly Hair) (alternate)

2. Schroeder (alternate)

3. Little Birdie

4. Masked Marvel (George Winston)

5. Linus And Lucy (George Winston)