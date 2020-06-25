Pearl Jam Perform “Dance of the Clairvoyants” for First Time During COVID-19 Relief Concert: Watch

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

As one of several acts to play the “All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief” livestream event on Wednesday night (June 24th), Pearl Jam treated viewers to the first-ever live performance of their recent single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”.

The socially distant rendition of the song featured each member of Pearl Jam performing from his own home. The band’s longtime lineup of Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron was bolstered by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who provided backing vocals.



In the video of the performance, Vedder holds a handheld camera, as his two daughters and wife Jill are seen dancing, bringing to life the song’s line, “I know the girls wanna dance.” Musically, the band mixes things up, with guitarist Gossard playing bass, and bassist Ament playing guitar and keys.

“Dance of the Clairvoyants” was released as the first single from Pearl Jam’s latest album, Gigaton, which arrived on March 27th. The grunge goliaths were supposed to embark on a spring North American arena tour in support of the LP, but were one of the first bands to postpone a tour as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief” also featured performances by Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and more. Proceeds benefitted the All in WA Fund to help support COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state.

The full “All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief” can be streamed now on Amazon Prime. The Pearl Jam performance can be seen below.

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton album, which is available here, was recently included in our mid-year list of the Top 25 Albums of 2020 (So Far).