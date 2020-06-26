Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Surprise Drops American Death Squad EP: Stream

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, photo by Lior Phillips

Jeff Ament, founding member and bassist of Pearl Jam, has released a new EP American Death Squad. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The quarantine composition was only announced today, June 26th, in a Twitter thread from the official Pearl Jam account. American Death Squad is five songs long, totaling up to a compact seven-minute run time. Ament plays piano on the first two tracks, “The Divine Perfume” and “No Papers”, while on “Loss Leader”, “Killer”, and “Revenge”, he can be heard wielding an electric guitar. To herald the EP’s digital release, Ament has shared creepy visuals accompanying “The Divine Perfume”. The video features a ventriloquist dummy hovering over a piano, opening and closing its mouth to the lyrics. Check out that spectacle below.



In a statement, Jeff Ament explained how he used songwriting to cope with the global pandemic and the disappointment of Pearl Jam pushing back their tour. He wrote,

“In the days following the postponement of our tour, I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour. Pivot was the word of March. So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day, no matter how shite. Days of isolating and watching the news of the destruction courtesy the virus (and the ineptitude of our leadership or as named here the American Death Squad) made for vivid dreams and a helplessness. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct.”

American Death Squad will be available as a 7-inch vinyl, with the piano parts on side one and guitars on side two. Pre-orders are ongoing, and the EPs are expected to ship in August.

In March, Pearl Jam released Gigaton, one of our favorite albums of the year so far. Earlier this week, the grunge legends performed “Dance of the Clairvoyants” for the first time to benefit COVID-19 relief. They also recently unearthed the uncensored version of the infamous “Jeremy” video.

American Death Squad Artwork:

American Death Squad Tracklist:

01. The Divine Perfume

02. No Papers

03. Loss Leader

04. Killer

05. Revenge

