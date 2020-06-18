Perfume Genius Covers Mazzy Star’s “Fade into You”: Stream

Perfume Genius (photo by Ben Kaye) and Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval

Earlier this year, Perfume Genius delivered what is easily one of the best albums of the year, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Today, Michael Hadreas has returned with a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade into You”.

Released exclusively for Amazon Music’s PROUD Playlist, the rendition comes in celebration of Pride Month. Commenting on why he decided to cover Mazzy Star’s 1994 classic, Perfume Genius said in a press release,



“I chose ‘Fade into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings. It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

Amazon Music subscribers can listen to the track below. Meanwhile, you can purchase Set My Heart on Fire Immediately now.

