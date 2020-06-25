PJ Harvey Announces Vinyl Reissue of 1993’s Rid of Me

PJ Harvey's Rid of Me artwork

PJ Harvey has announced the next installment in her year-long vinyl reissue campaign. On August 21st, she will put out her sophomore album, Rid of Me, on vinyl for the first time since its initial release in 1993. Harvey is also set to reissue its accompanying 4-Track Demos effort that same day.

The follow-up to her Dry debut — which is also due for a reissue next month — the original Rid of Me was produced by renowned studio wizard Steve Albini and boasted fan favorites like “50ft Queenie” and “Man-Size”. Compared to its predecessor, the album was known for its more raw and edgy sound. Per a statement, the upcoming reissue is “faithful to the original recording and package” with cutting by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering as overseen by Albini.



As for the original 4-Track Demos, that release consisted of demos written and recorded at Harvey’s home from 1991 to 1992. It featured eight early versions of songs that appear on Rid of Me, as well as six demos of additional songs. Again, the new reissue mirrors this original version faithfully, including its packaging, and vinyl cutting was handled by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the direction of Harvey’s longtime collaborator John Parish.

Pre-orders for both the Rid of Me and 4-Track Demos reissues are available now.

Harvey’s last full-length of entirely new material came with The Hope Six Demolition Project in 2016. More recently, she contributed a cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand” to the latest season of Peaky Blinders, as well as penned six new songs for the UK mini-series The Virtues.