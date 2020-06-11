Power Trip Release Surprise Album Live In Seattle 05.28.2018: Stream

Power Trip, photo by Joshua Andrade

Modern thrash-metal masters Power Trip just dropped a surprise on fans, releasing the full concert album Live In Seattle 05.28.2018.

Power Trip have risen up the metal ranks thanks in large part to their dynamic high-energy live shows. The new album captures the band’s May 28th, 2018 gig at Seattle’s Neumos club, where they played during their tour with Sheer Mag, Red Death, and Fury.



The 11-song set has been mixed and mastered by the band’s front of house engineer, Zachary Rippy. Among the songs played that evening are fan favorites like “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)”, “Firing Squad”, and “Soul Sacrifice”.

The album can be streamed below via Bandcamp, but is also available on most other major streaming services. Fans can also purchase Live In Seattle 05.28.2018 via Amazon or Bandcamp, with proceeds helping to support Power Trip while they miss out on touring during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Power Trip hit the studio to record a new studio album. The forthcoming LP will be the highly anticipated follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2017 LP, Nightmare Logic. Power Trip singer Riley Gale, meanwhile, provides guest vocals on the new Body Count single “Point the Finger”.

Live In Seattle 05.28.2018 Artwork:

Live In Seattle 05.28.2018 Tracklist:

01. Drown (Intro)

02. Divine Apprehension

03. Suffer No Fool

04. Soul Sacrifice

05. Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)

06. Crucifixation

07. Heretic’s Fork

08. Conditioned To Death

09. Firing Squad

10. Manifest Decimation

11. Crossbreaker