Celebrate Pride Month with This Face Mask

Pride month face mask

Keeping safe and healthy doesn’t mean you can’t show your true colors. Whether an ally or member of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate Pride and the power of authenticity with our new rainbow face masks.

“When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free,” former president Barack Obama said in 2013, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled in support of gay marriage. That’s the spirit of Pride month.



Available now in packs of two, four, and six, “The Pride Mask” is the newest design available as part of our capsule of specialty designed face masks. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which protects and defends the rights of Black transgender people.

The mask is reusable and washable, made in the USA from recyclable bottles, and of the highest quality. The MSRP value for a 2-pack is $40.00, but we are offering them at a 25-42% off discount along with free shipping. Order yours below, or head to our newly launched web store to see our full offering of face masks.

On a side note, if you’re interested in submitting your own face mask design, download this template and send your ideas to consequenceartdesigns@gmail.com. If we like your design, we’ll get in touch.