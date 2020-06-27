Primus Reschedule Rush Tribute Tour for 2021

Primus (photo by Johnny Perilla) and Neil Peart of Rush (photo via Wikipedia Commons)

Primus have rescheduled their tribute tour in honor of prog-rock legends Rush. Bowing to coronavirus concerns, the trek will now take place in the summer of 2021.

With this tour, the band’s goal is simple: travel across North America performing Rush’s beloved 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety. The “A Tribute to Kings Tour” opens in Texas in June, swings eastwards through New Orleans and Orlando, and travels up the East Coast and across the Midwest before finishing along the Pacific Ocean. Along the way, they’ll be supported by Wolfmother, The Sword, and Battles. If you don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.



While it takes on extra meaning after the death of legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart, this is actually the third time this particular tribute trek has been planned. Primus initially planned it for fall of 2019, but pushed it back in order to support Slayer on the final leg of their farewell tour. They tried again for May of this year, and ran into the first wave of COVID-19. But as frontman Les Claypool said in a statement on the band’s website, hopefully, “Third time is the charm.” He wrote,

“We’ve postponed this Tribute to King’s tour twice now. Once because we opted to help send Slayer on their way into retirement and once because mother nature decided to slap us all into isolation with a nasty virus. This time I will get to go out there and get my “Geddy on”. I’ve got my Ricky shined up and have been practicing my Moog licks. 2020 has proven to be one nasty kick to the crotch on many levels. This nation is divided beyond anything I’ve ever seen; from who’s wearing masks or not to who’s treating folks with common dignity…or not. Let’s hope 2021 will resolve us all into some form of unity. As far as touring, it will be nice to be back in the saddle again, see y’all next summer…”Geddy up!””

Primus’ last album was 2017’s The Desaturating Seven, but Les Claypool has kept busy in the interim. Last year, he contributed to Josh Hommes’ Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12 and released South of Reality with The Claypool Lennon Delirium. The Claypool collaborations continued into this year, when he got back together with Trey Anastasio and Stewart Copeland for a pair of Oysterhead reunion shows.

Primus 2021 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center*+

06/11 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*+

06/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*+

0613 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre*+

06/15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*+

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*+

06/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

06/22 – Asheville, NC@ Arena*+

06/23 – Raleigh, NC@ Red Hat Amphitheater*+

06/25 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live!*+

06/26 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion*+

06/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*+

06/29 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo*+

07/01 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row*+

07/02 – Wallingford, CT@ Oakdale Theatre*+

07/05 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

07/06 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*+

07/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*+

07/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage*+

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA@ The Met*+

0713 – Toronto, ON. @ RBC Echo Beach*+

07/15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor*+

07/16 – Cleveland, OH@ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*+

07/17 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*+

07/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion*+

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre^+

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN@ Amphitheater at White River Stage Park+

07/23 – Minneapolis, MN@ The Armory^+

07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion^+

07/25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^+

07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders SKC^+

07/29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom^+

07/30 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom^+

07/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoors^+

08/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Commerica Theatre^+

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^+

08/06 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre^+

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^+

08/10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden^+

08/11 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater^+

08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park^+

08/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park^+

08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield^

08/18 – Bend, OR @ Les Schab Amphitheater^

08/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater^

+ = w/ Wolfmother

*with The Sword

^with Battles