Prince’s Sign O’ the Times to Be Reissued With 63 Unreleased Tracks

Prince's Sign O' the Times

Prince’s Sign O’ the Times will receive an expanded reissue, complete with 63 unreleased tracks and a previously unseen concert film.

In all, the Super Deluxe Edition of Sign O’ the Times comprises 92 audio tracks spread out across eight CDs and 13 180gram vinyl LPs. Along with a fresh remaster of Prince’s 1987 double album, the expanded set collects 45 previously unissued studio songs recorded between May 1979 and July 1987, and a complete live audio performance from the June 20th, 1987 concert on the “Sign O’ The Times Tour” at Stadium Galgenwaard in Utrecht, The Netherlands.



Both the CD and vinyl sets also include a DVD containing Prince’s complete, previously unreleased New Year’s Eve benefit concert at Paisley Park on December 31st, 1987, which marked the final performance on the “Sign O’ The Times Tour” and featured Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with Miles Davis.

The Super Deluxe Edition also contains a 120-page hardcover book with previously unseen handwritten lyric, photographs, studio material, and other rarities from the era, plus new liner notes by Dave Chappelle, Lenny Kravitz, and longtime engineer Susan Rogers, among others.

As a companion collector’s piece, a limited 7-inch singles box set will be released by Jack White’s Third Man Records, containing remastered audio for all four 7-inch singles released in 1987, the two Warner Records promo singles, and two versions of the previously unreleased track “Witness 4 The Prosecution”. Appropriately, the box set will be limited to 1,987 units.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Sign O’ the Times is officially due out on September 25th through Warner Records in partnership with The Prince Estate. A Deluxe Edition and a double-disc version of the remastered album will also be available. Pre-orders are now ongoing through Prince’s website. Meanwhile, the 7-inch box set is available to order now and will begin shipping on August 14th.

Below, stream “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and take a look at the full tracklist.

Sign O’ the Times Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

01. Sign O’ The Times

02. Play In The Sunshine

03. Housequake

04. The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

05. It

06. Starfish And Coffee

07. Slow Love

08. Hot Thing

09. Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

01. U Got The Look

02. If I Was Your Girlfriend

03. Strange Relationship

04. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

05. The Cross

06. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

07. Adore

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

01. Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)

02. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)

03. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)

04. If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)

05. Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

06. Shockadelica (12” long version)

07. U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)

08. Housequake (7” edit)

09. Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)

10. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)

11. Hot Thing (7” single edit)

12. Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13. Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

01. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

02. Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

03. All My Dreams

04. Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

05. Wonderful Day (original version)

06. Strange Relationship (original version)

07. Visions

08. The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

09. Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10. Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11. And That Says What?

12. Love And Sex

13. A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14. Colors

15. Crystal Ball (7” mix)

16. Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17. Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18. In A Large Room With No Light

All tracks previously unreleased

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

01. Train

02. It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings

03. Eggplant (Prince vocal)

04. Everybody Want What They Don’t Got

05. Blanche

06. Soul Psychodelicide

07. The Ball

08. Adonis And Bathsheba

09. Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10l Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11. The Cocoa Boys

12. When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13. Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14. It Be’s Like That Sometimes

All tracks previously unreleased

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3

01. Emotional Pump

02. Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

03. Cosmic Day

04. Walkin’ In Glory

05. Wally

06. I Need A Man

07. Promise To Be True

08. Jealous Girl (version 2)

09. There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10. Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11. A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12. Wonderful Day (12” mix)

13. Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

01. Intro/Sign O’ The Times

02. Play In The Sunshine

03. Little Red Corvette

04. Housequake

05. Girls & Boys

06. Slow Love

07. Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

08. Hot Thing

09. Four

10. If I Was Your Girlfriend

11. Let’s Go Crazy

12. When Doves Cry

13. Purple Rain

14. 1999

15. Forever In My Life

16. Kiss

17. The Cross

18. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

01. Sign O’ The Times

02. Play In The Sunshine

03. Little Red Corvette

04. Erotic City

05. Housequake

06. Slow Love

07. Do Me, Baby

08. Adore

09. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10. What’s Your Name Jam

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12. Delirious

13. Jack U Off

14. Drum Solo

15. Twelve

16. Hot Thing

17. If I Was Your Girlfriend

18. Let’s Go Crazy

19. When Doves Cry

20. Purple Rain

21. 1999

22. U Got The Look

23. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)

All tracks previously unreleased

Sign O’ the Times 7-Inch Singles Boxed Set Tracklist:

1A. Sign “O” The Times (Edit)

1B. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Edit)

2A. If I Was Your Girlfriend (Edit)

2B. Shockadelica

3A. U Got The Look

3B. Housequake (Edit)

4A. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade)

4B. Hot Thing (Edit)

5A. Hot Thing (Edit)

5B. Hot Thing (Edit)

6A. The Cross

6B. Adore

7A. Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)

7B. Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)

Tracks 7A and 7B previously unreleased