Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup: Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Flaming Lips, Mayhem, and More

Danzig (photo by Heather Kaplan), Mercyful Fate's King Diamond (photo by Kevin RC Wilson)

Psycho Las Vegas has revealed its 2021 lineup, and it features most of the acts who were set to perform on the festival’s 2020 bill. Danzig, Mercyful Fate, and Emperor will headline, just as they would have done this summer if the fest wasn’t called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In essence, the 2020 edition of Psycho Las Vegas has been rescheduled for 2021. In addition to the three headliners, such notable acts as The Flaming Lips, Blue Öyster Cult, Down, Mayhem, Satyricon, Obituary, Warpaint, Blonde Redhead, Katatonia, Amigo the Devil, Thursday, Pig Destroyer, Watain, Poison the Well, and more have all committed to the 2021 fest.



Among the acts who were scheduled to play in 2020 but are no longer on the bill are Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ty Segall, and Crowbar.

The 2021 edition of Psycho Las Vegas is scheduled for August 20th-22nd at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The Psycho Swim pre-party, featuring Old Man Gloom, Elder, Death Valley Girls, and more, takes place on the 19th.

Anyone holding passes for the 2020 edition of Psycho Las Vegas will be able to apply them to the 2021 edition. Ticket-holders also have the option of getting a full refund.

The full 2021 lineup can be seen via the Instagram post below. Tickets to the 2021 festival can be purchased via the official Psycho Las Vegas website, and will also be available here.