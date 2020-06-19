Public Enemy Takes on Trump In Scorching New Single “State Of The Union (STFU)”: Stream

Public Enemy - "State Of The Union (STFU)"

Public Enemy has long been the soundtrack for the fight against inequality — and that hasn’t changed in Trump’s America. Today, the group returns with a blistering new single for the times appropriately titled, “State of the Union (STFU)”.

Chuck D seethes with rage as he calls for the destruction of the current administration: “It’s not what you think/ It’s what you follow/ Run for them jewels/ Drink from that bottle/ Another for years is gonna gut you hollow.”



Produced by DJ Premier, it’s a classic Public Enemy track in the truest sense and culminates in the chorus, which finds Chuck D and Flava Flav singing: “State of the union/ Shut the fuck up/ Sorry ass motherfucker/ Stay away from me.”

In a statement on the track, Chuck said, “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, cause it does.”

Stream “State of the Union (STFU)” through the David C. Snyder-directed video below. In related news, Public Enemy’s iconic 1989 single “Fight the Power” has been in heavy rotation on streaming networks following the tragic passing of George Floyd. So, clearly, Chuck D’s message still resonates.