Rammstein Working on New Songs While in Lockdown

Rammstein, photo by Jens Koch

Rammstein would have been in the middle of a European tour right now had it not been for the pandemic, but the industrial metal veterans are not sitting around twiddling their thumbs. Instead, the legendary German band is working on new music.

In an interview with Germany’s “Bosshoss” podcast on Rodeo Radio, drummer Christoph Schneider was asked what the band has been up to during the lockdown. Schneider responded, “Last week, we were supposed to play our first 2020 concert and then we said, ‘Let’s meet and think about what we could do this year.'”



He continued, “We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs. We met and we’re working on new songs. We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.”

It took Rammstein roughly 10 years since 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da to release their most recent album, 2019’s untitled effort, which earned strong praise upon its release. As Schneider mentioned, there’s no guarantee that the songs will result in a new LP, but any new music from Rammstein in the coming months or year would be a welcome surprise.

Rammstein would have kicked off a European tour on May 25th, followed by a highly anticipated North American tour in late August. The stateside trek, which was postponed a few weeks ago, would have marked the band’s first full-fledged stadium tour of the continent. The European shows have already been rescheduled for 2021, with an announcement regarding new North American dates expected shortly.

Christoph Schneider’s interview on the “Bosshoss” podcast can be seen below (in German), followed by a translation of the aforementioned conversation about new music, courtesy of the Rammstein Belgium Facebook page.