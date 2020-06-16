Riot Fest 2021 Lineup: My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, and Run the Jewels

Run the Jewels (Ben Kaye), My Chemical Romance (David Brendan Hall), and Smashing Pumpkins (Philip Cosores) to play Riot Fest in 2021

The bad news? Riot Fest, like every other major live event in North America sans a Trump rally, is being postponed until next year. The good news, once Riot Fest does return in 2021, festival-goers are in for a real treat.

Today, Riot Fest announced the postponement of its 2020 festival while also revealing the first wave of its 2021 lineup.



My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, and Coheed and Cambria sit at the top of Riot Fest’s 2021 bill.

Other confirmed acts include Taking Back Sunday, Circle Jerks, L7, Lupe Fiasco performing The Cool, Gogol Bordello, Toots and the Maytals, Vic Mensa, Sublime with Rome, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Les Savy Fav, PUP, Beach Bunny, Alex G, Dirty Heads, Big Freedia, New Found Glory, Boston Manor, The Sounds, and Living Colour.

The annual Chicago festival will do down September 17th-19th, 2021 at Chicago’s Douglas Park. Weekend passes are on sale now, starting at $149.99, via the festival’s website. Those individuals who already have their 2020 tickets, or anyone who buys a ticket in the next 30 days, will gain admission to a Thursday Preview Party.

The festival will announce multiple waves of more artists, headliners, album plays, and other special surprises in the coming months with a second and final wave of additions.