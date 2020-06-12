RMR Drops Debut EP Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art: Stream

RMR, photo by Mark Peaced

The mysterious masked hip-hop vocalist RMR is looking to build off the hype of his smash debut single, “Rascal”, with the release of an eight-track EP called Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out today via Warner Records, the EP kicks off with a Westside Gunn collaboration called “Welfare”. Other guest contributors include Future and Lil Baby, who appear on a remix of RMR’s sophomore single, “Rascal”, which interpolates Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road”, closes out the EP.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP Artwork:

Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP Tracklist:

01. Welfare (feat. Westside Gunn)

02. Dealer

03. Nouveau Riche

04. I’m Not Over You

05. Silence

06.Best Friend

07. Dealer (feat. Future & Lil Baby)

08. Rascal