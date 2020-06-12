Menu
RMR Drops Debut EP Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art: Stream

The mysterious masked singer looks to build off the hype of "Rascal"

by
on June 12, 2020, 1:39pm
0 comments
RMR, photo by Mark Peaced
RMR, photo by Mark Peaced

The mysterious masked hip-hop vocalist RMR is looking to build off the hype of his smash debut single, “Rascal”, with the release of an eight-track EP called Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out today via Warner Records, the EP kicks off with a Westside Gunn collaboration called “Welfare”. Other guest contributors include Future and Lil Baby, who appear on a remix of RMR’s sophomore single, “Rascal”, which interpolates Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road”, closes out the EP.

Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP Artwork:

RMR Drug Deal is a Lost Art EP

Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP Tracklist:
01. Welfare (feat. Westside Gunn)
02. Dealer
03. Nouveau Riche
04. I’m Not Over You
05. Silence
06.Best Friend
07. Dealer (feat. Future & Lil Baby)
08. Rascal

