RMR Drops Debut EP Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art: Stream

The mysterious masked hip-hop vocalist RMR is looking to build off the hype of his smash debut single, “Rascal”, with the release of an eight-track EP called Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Due out today via Warner Records, the EP kicks off with a Westside Gunn collaboration called “Welfare”. Other guest contributors include Future and Lil Baby, who appear on a remix of RMR’s sophomore single, “Rascal”, which interpolates Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road”, closes out the EP.
Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP Artwork:
Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art EP Tracklist:
01. Welfare (feat. Westside Gunn)
02. Dealer
03. Nouveau Riche
04. I’m Not Over You
05. Silence
06.Best Friend
07. Dealer (feat. Future & Lil Baby)
08. Rascal