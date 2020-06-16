RMR Teams Up with Young Thug for “RASCAL” Remix: Stream

RMR and Young Thug (photo by Philip Cosores)

RMR may be semi-anonymous thanks to his mysterious masked persona, but that hasn’t stopped the hip-hop vocalist from trying to scale the hype charts rather quickly this year. First came his breakout song “RASCAL”, which he followed up last week with his debut EP, Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art. Now, RMR has dropped a remix for his hit single featuring the inimitable Young Thug.

RMR — pronounced Rumor — found viral fame this spring with “RASCAL”, a song that opens with a beautiful a cappella rendition of Rascal Flatts’ “These Days” before launching into an interpolation of country classic “Bless the Broken Road”, complete with new lyrics about staying close to your crew and flipping off the boys in blue.



In this remix, “RASCAL” gets a new, moving verse from Young Thug that reworks the track for the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening around the country right now. “Fuck the police,” he raps. “Recruiters to shooters, they harassing us, all pursuing/ Ride for what’s right, the news reporters, they looting, man/ Illusion, propaganda/ They even try to break us down and point guns with our hands up/ It’s fuck twelve, man, they been losing they manners.” Stream it below.

This is just the latest of many collaborations by Young Thug. While holed up in quarantine, the So Much Fun rapper has contributed to new releases from Lil Yachty, Future, and Drake because, apparently, nothing can stop him from working on his beloved rhymes. As good as those aforementioned joint efforts were, this “RASCAL” remix is (surprisingly!) the best of the bunch.