Run the Jewels Drop New Album RTJ4 for Free Early: Stream

Run the Jewels, photo by Timothy Saccenti

Run the Jewels have dropped their new album RTJ4 a few days early. Originally due out on June 5th, the 11-track LP is now available for free on the group’s website. It’s also streaming below.

“Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all,” El-P and Killer Mike said in a note accompanying the album’s release. “We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”



Though the album is available for free download, El-P and Killer Mike are encouraging their fans to donate to the National Lawyers Guild and other organizations fighting for justice and equality. The duo have posted a list of recommended charities on their website.

As its title suggests, RTJ4 is the rap duo’s fourth collaborative effort to date. They previously released RTJ in 2013, RTJ2 in 2014, and RTJ3 in 2016.

The new album reunites RTJ with Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, who previously collaborated with the duo on “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)”. The 11-song tracklist also contains a song featuring *both* Mavis Staples and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme. Other guest contributors include Greg Nice, DJ Premier, Pharrell Williams, and 2 Chainz.

Discussing RTJ4 during an appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, Killer Mike described the album as “like drinking a fresh cup of coffee and getting punched in the face, and then smoking a joint and getting a hug afterward.”

The release comes on the heals of Killer Mike’s viral speech amid last weekend’s Black Lives Matter protests, during which he made an impassioned plea to residents of his Atlanta hometown asking them to not vandalize their city while also expressing fury over the circumstances that led to the protests. During his appearance on Colbert this week, Killer Mike spoke further about the murder of George Floyd, the ongoing protests, and gave white Americans a homework assignment.

Run the Jewels 4 Tracklist:

01. Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)

02. Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

03. Out of Sight (feat. 2 Chainz)

04. Holy Calamafuck

05. Goonies vs. E.T.

06. Walking in the Snow

07. Ju$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de La Rocha)

08. Never Look Back

09. The Ground Below

10. Pulling the Pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)